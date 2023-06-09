PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $483,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $93.25. 7,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,409. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $795.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $95.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

