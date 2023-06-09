PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,708 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 192,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,555. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $332.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

