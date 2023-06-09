Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price objective on the stock.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.62).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 819.40 ($10.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 722.60 ($8.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 829.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.67.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £496,976.40 ($617,822.48). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.34) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,658.18). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

