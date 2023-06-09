Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.29) price objective on the stock.
PSON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.17) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.62).
Pearson Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 819.40 ($10.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 722.60 ($8.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 829.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 883.67.
Insider Transactions at Pearson
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
Featured Articles
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.