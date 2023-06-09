Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 2,169 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,087,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 162,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

