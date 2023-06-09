Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,411. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

