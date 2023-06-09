Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 134,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period.

Cambria Global Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Cambria Global Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,686 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

