Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of ZIM stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 1,345,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575,436. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $6.40 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 193.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 108.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

