Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URNM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1,953.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Shares of URNM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 50,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,345. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

