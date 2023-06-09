Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $320,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 464,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,327. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

