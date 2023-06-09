Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,887 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 182,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 376,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 57,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,764. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

