Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARCH remained flat at $111.50 during midday trading on Friday. 24,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,370. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.03 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

