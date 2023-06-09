Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,992,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,024,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold Stock Performance

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,897. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.