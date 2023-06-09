Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 73,892 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,892 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,074,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS PMAR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.15. 27,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $465.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

