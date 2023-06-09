Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 25,469 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,780 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SEA worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SEA by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.67. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

