Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 90,345 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 505,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PMAY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PMAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 58,581 shares. The stock has a market cap of $446.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

