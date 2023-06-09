Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 894,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 297,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 108,854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 178,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TBLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 16,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,486. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

