Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 257,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MELI traded down $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,204.54. 158,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,474. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,275.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1,130.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

