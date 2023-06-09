Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 184,253 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,253 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 0.8% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $36,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,589,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,306. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.77.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

