Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $808.06. The stock had a trading volume of 994,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,306. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $336.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

