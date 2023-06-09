Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $328.00 at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.67.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $314.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.90. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $327.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,967.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $237,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,106 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.