PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Raised to $32.00 at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $28.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,725. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

