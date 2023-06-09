Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

PM stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.