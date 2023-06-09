Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 160,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.