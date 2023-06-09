Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Phillips 66 worth $202,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

