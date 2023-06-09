Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Raised by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $61,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after buying an additional 901,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,240,000 after buying an additional 574,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.