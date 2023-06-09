PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 50,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 142,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.38.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

Get PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 748,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 93,561 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.