PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 166,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %

PFN stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.