Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $267,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,814,000 after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $206.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

