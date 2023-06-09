Piper Sandler Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $61.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $61.76 on Friday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

