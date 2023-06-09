Pirate Chain Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $44.79 million and approximately $36,591.65 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00109096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00044214 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

