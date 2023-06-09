Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. 864,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,098,225. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

