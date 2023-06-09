Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Buys 194 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. 282,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,155. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.59%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

