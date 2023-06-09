Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 96,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,159. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

