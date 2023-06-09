Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50. 1,380,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,615,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several brokerages have commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

