Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading 5.1% Higher

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.50. 1,380,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,615,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.