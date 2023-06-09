Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,507,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of WM Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,359,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 1,356,144 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,227,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WM Technology by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 842,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WM Technology by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 562,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAPS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 34,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,320. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $5.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.68 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 50.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

