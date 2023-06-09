Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.32 Million Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 166,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $10,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 27,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NMM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.23. 14,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

