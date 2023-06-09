Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 2,304,624 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304,624 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charah Solutions were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $15,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,005,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 20,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

