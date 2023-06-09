Portolan Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 843,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,421.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OSG remained flat at $3.86 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,279. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $302.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

