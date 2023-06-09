Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.62

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 3657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,766,000 after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,390,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $646,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

