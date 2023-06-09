Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 1,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,910. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.83.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.