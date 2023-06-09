Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in State Street by 3,005.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in State Street by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

State Street Price Performance

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

