Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,316. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.57. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

