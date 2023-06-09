Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 9,045 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,372 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,465,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

