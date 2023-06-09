Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $743,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

