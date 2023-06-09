Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $743,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 162,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,661. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89.
Insider Activity at General Mills
In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
