Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New $620,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after purchasing an additional 642,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,852,000 after purchasing an additional 107,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,503,000 after purchasing an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $110.64. 89,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

