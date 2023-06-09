Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.13. 19,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,273. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $238.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

