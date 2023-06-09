Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,901. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.01.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.