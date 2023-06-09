Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases New Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,227. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

