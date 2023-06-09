Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,383 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $4,626,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 181,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,836. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

