Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 64,852 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,852 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund comprises 2.2% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AFB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,538. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.